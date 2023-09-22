Warmer end to the Summer season and the start of Fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers possible today mainly in portions of Eastern Arkansas. Most will stay dry with a good mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Highs today will be warmer into the upper 80s for our last day of the Summer season. Warmer conditions will also carry over for the start of our weekend, and the start of Fall.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions overnight as lows fall into the upper to mid-60s. Winds will be East 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Saturday is the first official day of Fall, although you won’t need to grab the coat just yet. A summer-like day will be in place with highs near 90. Partly to mostly sunny skies through the day with clouds building into the evening and overnight hours. Take advantage of the dry day as rain chances will increase for the back half of the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunday into Monday will be our best bet for rainfall across the Mid-South over the next 7 days in association with a weak front pushing through. The start of Sunday looks to be dry but cloudy and as we head into the afternoon and evening showers and storms begin to make their way in the area. Not seeing too much rainfall from this system, although it is well needed as portions of the Mississippi Delta are now under a severe drought, but the greatest amounts will fall in Eastern Arkansas and decrease as you move East. Highs into the work week will hit the low 80s with lows into the mid-60s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

