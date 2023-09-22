Advertise with Us
Tenn. organization looks to recruit volunteers to help high school students

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Achieves, an organization dedicated to helping high school student reach their highest potential, is looking for volunteers.

In less than a month, the organization needs to find more than 4,000 volunteers to help guide high school seniors into their next step: whether that’s college or something else.           

Tennessee Achieves says their mentors work with five to seven students a year and only have to work about an hour a month.           

The organization needs to fill these open positions by October 20.           

If you are interested in volunteering, go to the website.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

