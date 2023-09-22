Advertise with Us
Staying warm into the first weekend of fall

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 80s through the evening. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

FIRST DAY OF FALL- SATURDAY: Look for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A weak front will slowly move toward the Mid-South with clouds and shower chances, especially by Sunday evening.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the low 80s with some lingering showers Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

