Staying warm into the first weekend of fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 80s through the evening. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

FIRST DAY OF FALL- SATURDAY: Look for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A weak front will slowly move toward the Mid-South with clouds and shower chances, especially by Sunday evening.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the low 80s with some lingering showers Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

