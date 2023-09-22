Rotary Club leaders from across the US gather in Memphis to discuss mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Improving the mental health of people all over the world has become the focus of the President of Rotary International this year.

Top Rotary Club leaders from 13 states have united in Memphis at Renasant Convention Center for what they call a “Heart of America” Zone Institute through this weekend.

They’re learning about all kinds of initiatives to improve the lives of people in their communities.

The Rotary International President for 2023-24 told our Joe Birch why he Chose improving mental health as his platform for his presidential years:

“We are anxious to break that stigma,” said Gordon McInally.

Rotary has a mental health initiative underway in addition to hundreds of other programs to help improve human life across the globe.

