One injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is injured in a shooting on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Kerr Avenue just off of South Parkway.

The individual’s condition is unknown.

There are multiple officers still on the scene.

We will keep you updated with more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.