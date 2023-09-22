NASA expert explains arrival of NASA’s first-ever asteroid sample

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Seven years ago this month, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission blasted off to an asteroid named Bennu.

Its mission was to collect samples of this asteroid and return it to Earth.

After traveling for nearly 3.9 billion miles, OSIRIS-REx is about to deliver its precious cargo.

Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson caught up with NASA Planetary Scientist Giada Arney ahead of the arrival of NASA’s first-ever asteroid sample.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.