Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-240 E

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has delayed traffic at I-240 Eastbound and Poplar Avenue.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 5:15 p.m.

All lanes have since reopened.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

