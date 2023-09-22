Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-240 E

The scene at I-240 E and Poplar Avenue
The scene at I-240 E and Poplar Avenue
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has delayed traffic at I-240 Eastbound and Poplar Avenue.

The crash was reported to TDOT at 5:15 p.m.

All lanes have since reopened.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

