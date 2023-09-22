Mid-South Fair returns to Landers Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A fun weekend is in store for anyone planning to visit the Mid-South Fair.

The fair opened at the Landers Center on Friday and will open every day until October 1.

There are several attractions for families to check out.

Ticket prices start at $5.00 to visit the fair.

The Mid-South Fair will also have a free admission day on Wednesday, September 27 from 10:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Other admission information can be found by clicking here.

