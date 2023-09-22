Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Mid-South Fair returns to Landers Center

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A fun weekend is in store for anyone planning to visit the Mid-South Fair.

The fair opened at the Landers Center on Friday and will open every day until October 1.

There are several attractions for families to check out.

Ticket prices start at $5.00 to visit the fair.

The Mid-South Fair will also have a free admission day on Wednesday, September 27 from 10:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Other admission information can be found by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum, denies cancelling Memphis show
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 corrections deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon...
Attorney Ben Crump gives statement on indictment of 9 deputies for Gershun Freeman’s death

Latest News

Mod-South Fair starts this week
The shooting scene on Kerr Avenue
One injured in South Memphis shooting
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks, few showers Friday; summery start to fall season Saturday
9/22 First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun, few showers Friday; summery start to fall Saturday