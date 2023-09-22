Advertise with Us
Memphis basketball conference schedules released

The Memphis mascot, Pouncer, motivates fans during an NCAA college basketball game against East...
The Memphis mascot, Pouncer, motivates fans during an NCAA college basketball game against East Carolina in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference unveiled conference schedules for both men and women on Friday, meaning the Memphis Tigers basketball schedules are complete.

The men’s AAC schedule kicks off at Tulane on January 4. (Home games are in bold)

  • Thursday, Jan. 4 – at Tulsa
  • Sunday, Jan. 7 – vs. SMU
  • Wednesday, Jan. 10 – vs. UTSA
  • Sunday, Jan. 14 – at Wichita State
  • Thursday, Jan. 18 – vs. USF
  • Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Tulane
  • Sunday, Jan. 28 – at UAB
  • Wednesday, Jan. 31 – vs. Rice
  • Saturday, Feb. 3 – vs. Wichita State (Noon / CBS)
  • Thursday, Feb. 8 – at Temple
  • Sunday, Feb. 11 – vs. Tulane
  • Thursday, Feb. 15 – at North Texas
  • Sunday, Feb. 18 – at SMU
  • Wednesday, Feb. 21 – vs. Charlotte
  • Sunday, Feb. 25 – vs. FAU
  • Thursday, Feb. 29 – at East Carolina
  • Sunday, March 3 – vs. UAB
  • Saturday, March 9 – at FAU (11 a.m. / CBS)

Season tickets are available for the reigning AAC Champions by clicking here.

The women also begin conference play against Tulsa, but at home on December 30.

  • Sat. Dec. 30                  vs. Tulsa
  • Wed. Jan. 3                  at UAB
  • Sat. Jan. 6                    vs. East Carolina
  • Thurs. Jan. 11               vs. SMU
  • Sun. Jan. 14                 at Temple
  • Wed. Jan. 17                 at Wichita State
  • Sat. Jan. 20                  vs. Florida Atlantic
  • Sat. Jan. 27                  at Rice
  • Thurs. Feb. 1                vs. South Florida
  • Sat. Feb. 3                    at SMU
  • Sat. Feb. 10                  vs. Tulane
  • Wed. Feb. 14                at Charlotte
  • Sat. Feb. 17                  at East Carolina
  • Tues. Feb. 20                vs. Rice
  • Sat. Feb. 24                  at Tulane
  • Wed. Feb. 28                vs. UTSA
  • Sat. March 2                 vs. UAB
  • Tues. March 5               at North Texas

Season tickets are available by clicking here.

