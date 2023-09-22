Memphis basketball conference schedules released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference unveiled conference schedules for both men and women on Friday, meaning the Memphis Tigers basketball schedules are complete.

The men’s AAC schedule kicks off at Tulane on January 4. (Home games are in bold)

Thursday, Jan. 4 – at Tulsa

Sunday, Jan. 7 – vs. SMU

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – vs. UTSA

Sunday, Jan. 14 – at Wichita State

Thursday, Jan. 18 – vs. USF

Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Tulane

Sunday, Jan. 28 – at UAB

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – vs. Rice

Saturday, Feb. 3 – vs. Wichita State (Noon / CBS)

Thursday, Feb. 8 – at Temple

Sunday, Feb. 11 – vs. Tulane

Thursday, Feb. 15 – at North Texas

Sunday, Feb. 18 – at SMU

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – vs. Charlotte

Sunday, Feb. 25 – vs. FAU

Thursday, Feb. 29 – at East Carolina

Sunday, March 3 – vs. UAB

Saturday, March 9 – at FAU (11 a.m. / CBS)

The women also begin conference play against Tulsa, but at home on December 30.

Sat. Dec. 30 vs. Tulsa

Wed. Jan. 3 at UAB

Sat. Jan. 6 vs. East Carolina

Thurs. Jan. 11 vs. SMU

Sun. Jan. 14 at Temple

Wed. Jan. 17 at Wichita State

Sat. Jan. 20 vs. Florida Atlantic

Sat. Jan. 27 at Rice

Thurs. Feb. 1 vs. South Florida

Sat. Feb. 3 at SMU

Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Tulane

Wed. Feb. 14 at Charlotte

Sat. Feb. 17 at East Carolina

Tues. Feb. 20 vs. Rice

Sat. Feb. 24 at Tulane

Wed. Feb. 28 vs. UTSA

Sat. March 2 vs. UAB

Tues. March 5 at North Texas

