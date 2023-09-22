Memphis basketball conference schedules released
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference unveiled conference schedules for both men and women on Friday, meaning the Memphis Tigers basketball schedules are complete.
The men’s AAC schedule kicks off at Tulane on January 4. (Home games are in bold)
- Thursday, Jan. 4 – at Tulsa
- Sunday, Jan. 7 – vs. SMU
- Wednesday, Jan. 10 – vs. UTSA
- Sunday, Jan. 14 – at Wichita State
- Thursday, Jan. 18 – vs. USF
- Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Tulane
- Sunday, Jan. 28 – at UAB
- Wednesday, Jan. 31 – vs. Rice
- Saturday, Feb. 3 – vs. Wichita State (Noon / CBS)
- Thursday, Feb. 8 – at Temple
- Sunday, Feb. 11 – vs. Tulane
- Thursday, Feb. 15 – at North Texas
- Sunday, Feb. 18 – at SMU
- Wednesday, Feb. 21 – vs. Charlotte
- Sunday, Feb. 25 – vs. FAU
- Thursday, Feb. 29 – at East Carolina
- Sunday, March 3 – vs. UAB
- Saturday, March 9 – at FAU (11 a.m. / CBS)
Season tickets are available for the reigning AAC Champions by clicking here.
The women also begin conference play against Tulsa, but at home on December 30.
- Sat. Dec. 30 vs. Tulsa
- Wed. Jan. 3 at UAB
- Sat. Jan. 6 vs. East Carolina
- Thurs. Jan. 11 vs. SMU
- Sun. Jan. 14 at Temple
- Wed. Jan. 17 at Wichita State
- Sat. Jan. 20 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Sat. Jan. 27 at Rice
- Thurs. Feb. 1 vs. South Florida
- Sat. Feb. 3 at SMU
- Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Tulane
- Wed. Feb. 14 at Charlotte
- Sat. Feb. 17 at East Carolina
- Tues. Feb. 20 vs. Rice
- Sat. Feb. 24 at Tulane
- Wed. Feb. 28 vs. UTSA
- Sat. March 2 vs. UAB
- Tues. March 5 at North Texas
Season tickets are available by clicking here.
