Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man stabbed, in critical condition after altercation on Jackson Avenue, police say

Man stabbed, in critical condition after altercation on Jackson Avenue, police say
Man stabbed, in critical condition after altercation on Jackson Avenue, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that left one man in critical condition.

Around 10:45 a.m., police responded to a call regarding an incident on Jackson Avenue near Cape Henry Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A second man has been detained.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum, denies cancelling Memphis show
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon...
Attorney Ben Crump gives statement on indictment of 9 deputies for Gershun Freeman’s death

Latest News

Man commits tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say
Doctor explains how sickle cell affects the body
Police say this man committed a robbery while wearing City of Memphis attire.
Police look for man who robbed store wearing City of Memphis attire
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson