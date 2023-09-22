Man stabbed, in critical condition after altercation on Jackson Avenue, police say
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that left one man in critical condition.
Around 10:45 a.m., police responded to a call regarding an incident on Jackson Avenue near Cape Henry Drive.
When police arrived, they discovered that one man had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
A second man has been detained.
There is no other information at this time.
