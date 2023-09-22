Man accused of tax fraud, charged with tax evasion, authorities say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with tax evasion after the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted an investigation.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue led an investigation that ended with the arrest of Hugh Simonton, age 51.

On September 7, 2023, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Simonton on two felony counts of tax evasion and one count of theft of property for failing to remit sales tax.

If convicted, Simonton could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for the count of tax evasion.

For the theft charge, he could be sentenced to a maximum of four years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $5,000 for the count of theft.

