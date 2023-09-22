Lost Mississippi marker found in creek

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - An amazing discovery was made by geologists with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

On Friday, they found the lost Mississippi Mound Trail marker sign for the Rolling Fork, Mississippi Mounds.

The sign was found in a creek and taken to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for safekeeping.

With this awesome discovery, the state no longer has to purchase a replacement marker.

