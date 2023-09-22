Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Lost Mississippi marker found in creek

Lost Mississippi marker found in creek
Lost Mississippi marker found in creek(Miss. Department of Environmental Quality)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - An amazing discovery was made by geologists with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

On Friday, they found the lost Mississippi Mound Trail marker sign for the Rolling Fork, Mississippi Mounds.

The sign was found in a creek and taken to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for safekeeping.

With this awesome discovery, the state no longer has to purchase a replacement marker.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum, denies cancelling Memphis show
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 corrections deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon...
Attorney Ben Crump gives statement on indictment of 9 deputies for Gershun Freeman’s death

Latest News

Mid-South Fair starts this week
The Mid-South Fair retuns to the Lnaders Center
Mid-South Fair returns to Landers Center
The shooting scene on Kerr Avenue
One injured in South Memphis shooting
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks, few showers Friday; summery start to fall season Saturday