Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum, denies cancelling Memphis show
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 corrections deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon...
Attorney Ben Crump gives statement on indictment of 9 deputies for Gershun Freeman’s death

Latest News

Mid-South Fair starts this week
The Mid-South Fair retuns to the Lnaders Center
Mid-South Fair returns to Landers Center
The shooting scene on Kerr Avenue
One injured in South Memphis shooting
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks, few showers Friday; summery start to fall season Saturday
9/22 First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun, few showers Friday; summery start to fall Saturday