First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks, few showers Friday; summery start to fall season Saturday

FRIDAY: Clouds become more dominant to kick off the day with a chance for a few showers to the end of the work week. Most of the rain chances will stay west of the Mississippi River. Drier air will try to infiltrate the region from the north through the day, breaking the clouds up through the afternoon hours. We’ll turn partly cloudy overnight lingering as lows bottom out in the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: The official beginning of the fall season will continue to feature summery vibes as sunshine and a few clouds will push morning 60s to near 70 back toward the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon. Clouds will generally increase Saturday night into Sunday ahead of our next frontal boundary. Morning activities may stay dry, but the chances for rain will increase through the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will only manage the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances remain in play Sunday night leading into Monday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers and a few storms will continue to kick of the new work week Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid cloudy skies. The front will sweep southward and start to fade out through mid-week. In its wake, we’ll stay near- to cooler-than average with highs in the lower 80s amid a mix of sun and clouds.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.