Elementary school students take free books home from literacy fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools partnered with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, to launch the Opportunities with Literacy Fest.

The one-day event allowed students to select books to take home for free.

School leaders say it’s a great opportunity to help students achieve the 3rd-grade early literacy commitment.

“We look forward to the day that all of our students,” said Althea Greene, Chair of the Shelby County Board of Education for MSCS, “especially our pre-k to third-grade students will have this opportunity to select books to take home. Parents will begin reading stories, and students will read to parents and grandparents. So, it’s the generational ripple effect with reading.”

James Pond of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation stated “Third-grade pivot for us is really critical as a state marker because if they are reading proficiently by third grade, they are more likely to graduate from high school and more likely to stay out of the juvenile justice system and be a ready workforce.”

The Literacy Owl Fest will travel to 31 elementary schools across Tennessee this month.

