Driver killed after crashing into fence, building
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.
The crash happened in front of a church on Pendleton Street around 7 a.m.
Police say the driver left the road and crashed into a fence and into a building.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
