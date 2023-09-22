Advertise with Us
Driver killed after crashing into fence, building

(HNN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash happened in front of a church on Pendleton Street around 7 a.m.

Police say the driver left the road and crashed into a fence and into a building.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

