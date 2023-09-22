Doctor explains how sickle cell affects the body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Diggs-Kraus Sickle Cell Center at Regional One Health has cared for more than 51,000 patients.

In honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Medical Director of the Diggs-Kraus Sickle Cell Center Dr. Ugochi Ogu, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how sickle cell affects the body, misconceptions about disease, and treatment options.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.