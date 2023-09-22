Bluff City Life: Wed., 13 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
901 Filmmakers Releasing Comedy Thriller
You’ll want to grab tickets for this. Let’s go behind the scenes of Studio Suggs new movie, “All the Red Flags”!
William Suggs, III | Co-Founder of Studio Suggs | IG: @studiosuggs
Caleb Suggs | Co-Founder of Studio Suggs | IG: @studiosuggs
Guess who’s coming to Memphis sharing words to uplift, inspire, and encourage! Get ready for A Chat with Tabitha Brown.
Brandi Lynn | Event Publicist with An Evening Tabitha Brown
Gwendolyn Turner | Event Publicist with An Evening Tabitha Brown
“Ten Years Of Driven” | Tyke T & Friends At Orpheum Theatre
A decade of music, all in one unforgettable night. Tyke T is headed to the Orpheum Theatre, but first, he’s going one-on-one with us.
Tyke T | Rapper | IG: @tyke_t
Moe Javi | Rapper | IG: @moejavination
Bonus Look: Tyke T premieres his new song and video “Countdown”.
Water Refill Stations Coming To Schools & Parks
The goal is to keep plastic out of our waterways. So how do we get it done? Call on Clean Memphis, the recipient of a half-million-dollar grant to make it happen!
Janet Boscarino | Executive Director of Clean Memphis
Northwest Wednesdays: Building A Career In Health Care
Make a difference and find a fulfilling career in healthcare at Northwest Mississippi Community College!
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Suicide Prevention Month: It’s Important To #BeHere
For September, we’re raising awareness for Suicide prevention, and what you can do to lower those rates.
Mackenzi Isom | Business Development Representative with Lakeside Behavioral Health System
Angie Quadrani | Director of Business Development with Lakeside Behavioral Health System
Sponsored by Lakeside Behavioral Health System
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.