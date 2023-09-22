Bluff City Life: Wed., 13 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

901 Filmmakers Releasing Comedy Thriller

You’ll want to grab tickets for this. Let’s go behind the scenes of Studio Suggs new movie, “All the Red Flags”!

William Suggs, III | Co-Founder of Studio Suggs | IG: @studiosuggs

Caleb Suggs | Co-Founder of Studio Suggs | IG: @studiosuggs

A Chat With Tabitha Brown

Guess who’s coming to Memphis sharing words to uplift, inspire, and encourage! Get ready for A Chat with Tabitha Brown.

Brandi Lynn | Event Publicist with An Evening Tabitha Brown

Gwendolyn Turner | Event Publicist with An Evening Tabitha Brown

“Ten Years Of Driven” | Tyke T & Friends At Orpheum Theatre

A decade of music, all in one unforgettable night. Tyke T is headed to the Orpheum Theatre, but first, he’s going one-on-one with us.

Tyke T | Rapper | IG: @tyke_t

Moe Javi | Rapper | IG: @moejavination

Bonus Look: Tyke T premieres his new song and video “Countdown”.

Water Refill Stations Coming To Schools & Parks

The goal is to keep plastic out of our waterways. So how do we get it done? Call on Clean Memphis, the recipient of a half-million-dollar grant to make it happen!

Janet Boscarino | Executive Director of Clean Memphis

Northwest Wednesdays: Building A Career In Health Care

Make a difference and find a fulfilling career in healthcare at Northwest Mississippi Community College!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Suicide Prevention Month: It’s Important To #BeHere

For September, we’re raising awareness for Suicide prevention, and what you can do to lower those rates.

Mackenzi Isom | Business Development Representative with Lakeside Behavioral Health System

Angie Quadrani | Director of Business Development with Lakeside Behavioral Health System

Sponsored by Lakeside Behavioral Health System

