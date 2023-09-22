Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Wrestling Now On Action News 5 Plus

Are y’all ready to rumble? Memphis wrestlers are jumping in the ring AND we’ll show you how you can catch the action!

Mackenzie Morgan | Women’s Champion at Memphis Wrestling

Dustin Starr | Owner & Host of Memphis Wrestling

Igniting Memphis’ Spirit With Signature Cocktails

They’re yelling Welcome to Memphis from the rooftops! From Job opportunities to citywide challenges, see what’s in the works to lift the Bluff City higher.

Marcus Cox | Executive Director of Welcome To Memphis

The Wake Up Tour Bringing Hope To Teens

This concert has a powerful message. How your kids can get hype and learn some life-changing lessons.

Ladell Beamon | Founder & CEO of Heal The Hood Foundation Of Memphis

901 Save The Food Challenge

Their goal: Keep Memphis clean. See how Project Green Fork is NOW challenging our favorite restaurants to join the cause.

Leann Edwards | Program Manager at Project Green Fork

Delta Fair & Music Festival Takes Over The Mid-South

Taking over the Delta Fair -- Music is in the air. Meet one of the incredible bands taking the stage!

No Lonely Hearts | IG: @nolonelyhearts

Sponsored by Delta Fair & Music Festival

Together We Rise Through Financial Literacy

The tools to break the cycle of poverty are at hand! RISE Memphis celebrates 23 years of empowering others to become self-sufficient.

Sheila Terrell | CEO of Rise Memphis

Northwest Wednesdays: A Society For Those Going Above & Beyond

A society for those going above and beyond awaits you at Northwest Mississippi Community College!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Welcome To Memphis

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum, denies cancelling Memphis show
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 corrections deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon...
Attorney Ben Crump gives statement on indictment of 9 deputies for Gershun Freeman’s death

Latest News

Spreading Happiness & Hand-Crafted Confections
Bluff City Life: Mon., 18 September
Zumba & Live Music In Inaugural Wellness Fest
Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 September
Blind Tennis Player Shares Sport at U.S. Open
Bluff City Life: Thu., 14 September
"Ten Years Of Driven" | Tyke T & Friends At Orpheum Theatre
Bluff City Life: Wed., 13 September
An Array Of Flavors: Charcuterie Boards & Beyond
Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 September