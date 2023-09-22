Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Wrestling Now On Action News 5 Plus

Are y’all ready to rumble? Memphis wrestlers are jumping in the ring AND we’ll show you how you can catch the action!

Mackenzie Morgan | Women’s Champion at Memphis Wrestling

Dustin Starr | Owner & Host of Memphis Wrestling

Igniting Memphis’ Spirit With Signature Cocktails

They’re yelling Welcome to Memphis from the rooftops! From Job opportunities to citywide challenges, see what’s in the works to lift the Bluff City higher.

Marcus Cox | Executive Director of Welcome To Memphis

The Wake Up Tour Bringing Hope To Teens

This concert has a powerful message. How your kids can get hype and learn some life-changing lessons.

Ladell Beamon | Founder & CEO of Heal The Hood Foundation Of Memphis

901 Save The Food Challenge

Their goal: Keep Memphis clean. See how Project Green Fork is NOW challenging our favorite restaurants to join the cause.

Leann Edwards | Program Manager at Project Green Fork

Delta Fair & Music Festival Takes Over The Mid-South

Taking over the Delta Fair -- Music is in the air. Meet one of the incredible bands taking the stage!

No Lonely Hearts | IG: @nolonelyhearts

Sponsored by Delta Fair & Music Festival

Together We Rise Through Financial Literacy

The tools to break the cycle of poverty are at hand! RISE Memphis celebrates 23 years of empowering others to become self-sufficient.

Sheila Terrell | CEO of Rise Memphis

Northwest Wednesdays: A Society For Those Going Above & Beyond

A society for those going above and beyond awaits you at Northwest Mississippi Community College!

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Welcome To Memphis

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.