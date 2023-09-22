Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
An Early Taste Of Fall: Swordfish & Pumpkin Ravioli
It’s almost that time when pumpkin flavors are everywhere. See how Bone Fish Grill puts the fall classic on their new dishes!
Hunter Wood | Culinary Manager at Collierville Bonefish Grill
Honoring Individuals Showing Courage Thru Cancer
Honoring those going through the ultimate fight of their life -- and how they’re sharing courage thru cancer!
Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer
Bonus Interview: Jon & Gina talk about others who are being honored for showing courage through cancer.
Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer
An Array Of Flavors: Charcuterie Boards & Beyond
Cheese and meat, or maybe you’re in the mood for fruits and sweets. Nestled in Collierville is where you can build a board of your favorite treats!
Chelsey Barringer | Co-Owner of Graz’N Tables
Bonus Interview: Chelsey breaks down all the other things you can find at Graz’N Tables.
Sickle Cell Traits & The Need For Blood Donors
One blood donation can save a life, and for those living with Sickle Cell, you can be the match that makes a difference!
Robert Knox | Lab Services Manager at Vitalant
Tomecia Conard-Stafford | Social Worker at Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center
Sponsored by Vitalant
Celebrating A Century Of Compassion In Memphis
For one hundred years...Goodwill has shown compassion to our communities around the Mid-south. See how they’re celebrating the achievement.
Tina Blackmon | Senior Vice President of Operations at Memphis Goodwill
LaTisha Robertson | VP of Contract Services at Memphis Goodwill
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.