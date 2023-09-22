Bluff City Life: Tues., 12 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

An Early Taste Of Fall: Swordfish & Pumpkin Ravioli

It’s almost that time when pumpkin flavors are everywhere. See how Bone Fish Grill puts the fall classic on their new dishes!

Hunter Wood | Culinary Manager at Collierville Bonefish Grill

Honoring Individuals Showing Courage Thru Cancer

Honoring those going through the ultimate fight of their life -- and how they’re sharing courage thru cancer!

Jon Neal | Founder of Courage Thru Cancer

Bonus Interview: Jon & Gina talk about others who are being honored for showing courage through cancer.

Sponsored by Courage Thru Cancer

An Array Of Flavors: Charcuterie Boards & Beyond

Cheese and meat, or maybe you’re in the mood for fruits and sweets. Nestled in Collierville is where you can build a board of your favorite treats!

Chelsey Barringer | Co-Owner of Graz’N Tables

Bonus Interview: Chelsey breaks down all the other things you can find at Graz’N Tables.

Sickle Cell Traits & The Need For Blood Donors

One blood donation can save a life, and for those living with Sickle Cell, you can be the match that makes a difference!

Robert Knox | Lab Services Manager at Vitalant

Tomecia Conard-Stafford | Social Worker at Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Sponsored by Vitalant

Celebrating A Century Of Compassion In Memphis

For one hundred years...Goodwill has shown compassion to our communities around the Mid-south. See how they’re celebrating the achievement.

Tina Blackmon | Senior Vice President of Operations at Memphis Goodwill

LaTisha Robertson | VP of Contract Services at Memphis Goodwill

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

