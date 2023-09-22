Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 September
Southern Heritage Classic Celebrations
Are y’all ready? We only have two days ‘til the Southern Heritage Classic kicks off. We’re talking football and tailgating to get you ready.
Fred Jones | Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic
Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, M.D | President & CEO at the United Way of The Mid-South
Resource For Girls To Coach Through Mental Health
Confidence and inner strength. See how Girls on the Run’s program helps teach life skills on the track.
Joanna Lipman | Executive Director of Girls On The Run Memphis
Ashley Moses | Principal at Power Center Academy Elementary
16-Hour Certifications In Second Chance Program
Braids are the go-to hairstyle all year round. See how you can create a second chance at life in this industry.
J. Lexi | Owner of J. Lexi Hair Braiding
A Swing On The Greens Supporting Youth Programs
Memphis is a philanthropic city encouraging everyone to have fun in ways that give back and one event this weekend is doing just that -- at The Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic!
Charles Ewing, Sr. | President at Memphis District Laymen
John Webb | President at Tri-South At Cigna Healthcare
47th Annual Central Garden Home & Garden Tour
It’s one of Memphis’ most historic neighborhoods. Tudor, Prairie, and Italian Renaissance -- how you can tour these one-of-a-kind homes.
Kathy Ferguson | Chairperson with Central Gardens Home & Garden Tour
Fine Tuning Pathways For A Future In Music
These young musicians can really put on a show. See how Prizm Ensemble helps kids find themselves through classical music.
Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director at Prizm Ensemble
Christina Lai | Director of Operations & Programming at Prizm Ensemble
