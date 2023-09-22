Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Southern Heritage Classic Celebrations

Are y’all ready? We only have two days ‘til the Southern Heritage Classic kicks off. We’re talking football and tailgating to get you ready.

Fred Jones | Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic

Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, M.D | President & CEO at the United Way of The Mid-South

Resource For Girls To Coach Through Mental Health

Confidence and inner strength. See how Girls on the Run’s program helps teach life skills on the track.

Joanna Lipman | Executive Director of Girls On The Run Memphis

Ashley Moses | Principal at Power Center Academy Elementary

16-Hour Certifications In Second Chance Program

Braids are the go-to hairstyle all year round. See how you can create a second chance at life in this industry.

J. Lexi | Owner of J. Lexi Hair Braiding

A Swing On The Greens Supporting Youth Programs

Memphis is a philanthropic city encouraging everyone to have fun in ways that give back and one event this weekend is doing just that -- at The Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic!

Charles Ewing, Sr. | President at Memphis District Laymen

John Webb | President at Tri-South At Cigna Healthcare

47th Annual Central Garden Home & Garden Tour

It’s one of Memphis’ most historic neighborhoods. Tudor, Prairie, and Italian Renaissance -- how you can tour these one-of-a-kind homes.

Kathy Ferguson | Chairperson with Central Gardens Home & Garden Tour

Fine Tuning Pathways For A Future In Music

These young musicians can really put on a show. See how Prizm Ensemble helps kids find themselves through classical music.

Gavin Wigginson | Executive Director at Prizm Ensemble

Christina Lai | Director of Operations & Programming at Prizm Ensemble

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

