Bluff City Life: Thu., 14 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Drumma Boy Shares Insights “Behind The Hits”

Music runs in his blood, and he’s built an empire with his skills. Drumma Boy is back in Memphis with a new project in the works.

Drumma Boy | Grammy Award-Winning Producer | IG: @drummaboyfresh

Bonus Conversation: Drumma Boy talks about what inspired his new book and why it was important to write it now.

Blind Tennis Player Shares Sport at U.S. Open

A love of tennis brings her back to the court, even after losing her sight. Now she’s helping others enjoy exploring the possibilities despite disabilities while appearing on a national stage.

Stephanie Jones | Communication Skills Instructor at Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired

Mid-South Fair At Landers Center

The ultimate kick-off to the first days of fall, is the Mid-South Fair at Landers Center. From September 21st through October 1st, incredible rides, live entertainment, & delicious food are waiting for you!

J.R. Moore | Country Rock Music Singer | IG: @jrmooremusic

Todd Mastry | Executive Director of Landers Center

Sponsored by Mid-South Fair at Landers Center

Empowering Students To Use Their Voice

We’re celebrating Educators of Excellence, designated by New Memphis. Find out what it takes to lead, teach, and be hands-on with younger generations!

Crystal L. Johnson | AP Literature & English-Language Arts Teacher at Hillcrest High School

Moving Day Memphis: A Walk For Parkinson’s

Raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease, with a day on the move! See how this walk is working toward beating the disease.

Laura Lutrick | Development Director with the Parkinson’s Foundation - Tennessee Kentucky Chapter

Jim McLaughlin | Team Captain 901 Parkinson’s Fighters & Ballet Memphis Team

A Healthy Boost To Better Your Body

Smoothies and shots to give you a boost. See how these drinks can add all kinds of benefits to your health with a few sips.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

