Bluff City Life: Mon., 18 September

Celebrations In Table Design

These designs catch the eye. See who’s getting creative with jaw-dropping tabletops and centerpieces!

Katherine Godoy | Event Founder of Celebrations In Tables Design

Positive Systems To Improve Overall Behavior

Our teachers deserve the world. Meet one kindergarten teacher whose dedication helped drastically lower behavioral issues in her school.

Michaela Arguin | Kindergarten Grade Chair at Holmes Road Elementary School

Advocating For Immigrants’ Rights In The 901

A voice for immigrants. Meet the team protecting immigrants’ rights and helping them feel at home.

Casey Bryant | Executive Director of Advocates For Immigrant Rights

Bonus Interview: Casey breaks down what the legal process is really like for immigrants seeking a new home in the United States.

Spreading Happiness & Hand-Crafted Confections

Miss Birdsong’s got your sweet tooth cravings! See what hand-crafted confections she’s whipping up in time for fall.

Tabitha Birdsong | Co-Owner & Sweet Tooth Confections Makers at Miss Birdsong’s Sweet Tooth

A Child’s Perspective Living With Sickle Cell Disease

A story for kids with Sickle Cell. Your first look at the book helping kids cope with the disease, inspired by a Memphis author’s own journey.

Terrika Murray | Author of “Sickle Cell Pain Fly Away Fly Away”

Employment Programs For Older Workers

Keeping the older generation connected! See how one Memphis organization is helping seniors stay on the move when it comes to their careers.

Casondra Amos | Vice President of Meritan

Vera Kea | Program Director of Meritan

