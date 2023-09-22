Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 04 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Supporting The Memphis Beat With ArtsMemphis

Celebrating young, hardworking artists. See how Arts Memphis is giving students a golden opportunity to hone their skills!

Elizabeth Rouse | President & CEO of ArtsMemphis

Karen Niceley | Community Engagement Manager at Collage Dance

Classic Labor Day Cocktails

The perfect pairing from foods hot off the grill! We’re mixing up summer-end cocktails for the best Labor Day drinks.

Charles Govan | Owner of Double Deuce Bartending

Delta Fair & Music Festival Takes Over The Mid-South

A record-breaker in South Africa, and a viral sensation on TikTok. I’m going one-on-one with Stefan Benz before he takes the stage in Memphis.

Stefan Benz | IG: @stefanbenzofficial

Sponsored by Delta Fair & Music Festival

Spreading Agape To Every Child & Family

Healthy homes, thriving communities. That’s Agape’s mission, and you’ll see how one of their biggest events is helping the cause.

Stephen Green | Chief Development Officer at Agape Child & Family Services

Bonus Conversation: Stephen Green gives us more information about Agape’s mission in the Mid-South.

Surviving & Thriving Through Life’s Transitions

Life can throw curve balls that could bring your goals closer or push them back. We’re talking about how we can navigate the many transitions in life!

Elizabeth Drain, LPC-MHSP, NCC. CEAP | Licensed Professional Counselor with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Bonus Conversation: Elizabeth Drain emphasizes other coping strategies through life transitions.

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

