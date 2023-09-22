Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Promise Land” | Richard Wilson Feat. Katrina Anderson

Listen to this. Richard Wilson is serenading us with his music and latest album release, Promise Land.

Richard Wilson | Soulful Blues & Jazz Performer & Songwriter | IG: @richardwilsonmusic

Bonus Interview: Richard talks all about his new music and the inspiration behind it.

10-Minute Challenge To Shrink Wrinkles

So many of you have taken the Plexaderm challenge to get rid of those under-eye bags, but if you haven’t gotten it yet, it’s not too late.

Zumba & Live Music In Inaugural Wellness Fest

Get out and get moving. The 901 cares about how you live your life and wants to make sure you’re putting your health first, starting with attending the festivities at the inaugural Medical District Wellness Festival!

Rhonda Brown | Program Manager - Economic Development at the Memphis Medical District Collaborative

UTHSC Opens Health Hub In Uptown, Memphis

Need help navigating your health? A free service in uptown Memphis is available as the University of Tennessee Health Science Center has opened its Health Hub!

Dr. Jim Bailey | Executive Director of Tennessee Population Health Consortium - UTHSC

Feeding the Human Spirit: The Steps To Surviving Flu Season

It’s the beginning of the sniffling season! So before you catch a sneeze -- get your flu shot to better protect yourself!

Dr. Cindy Fisher | Health & Wellness Leader at The Kroger Co. - Delta Division

Become “Voter Ready” To Save Time At The Polls

For the early birds, the polls are almost open. We’re giving you the cheat sheet for everything you need to know about early voting in Shelby County.

Linda Phillips | Administrator of Elections with the Shelby County Election Commission

