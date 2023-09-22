Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 08 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Painting Experiences on Being Human

Each brush stroke yields a glimpse of life connecting with our humanity. Meet the artist in this upcoming art show!

David Mah | Painter

Memphis Muralists in Upcoming Gallery Show

Memphis is filled with living legends, like artist Lurlynn Franklin, the first black woman to win the Emmett O’Ryan Award presented by ArtsMemphis and Renasant Bank. Now she’s curated new shows you don’t want to miss by incredible artists.

Kiersten Williams | Painter & Muralist | IG: @kayenicole5

Toonky Berry | Muralist, Illustrator, & Designer | IG: @tookny_berry

Celebrating 20 Years of Creative Aging

Creative Aging is celebrating 20 years of creating engaging opportunities for our seniors -- a big work to put those that cared for us while we were young, are looked after in their latter years!

Mia Henley | Executive Director with Creative Aging

Living with Sickle Cell Disease

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month which is why Action News 5 and Vitalant have come together to make sure proper education is shared in the Mid-South!

Keisha Walker | Community Affairs Manager at Vitalant

April Rhine | Sickle Cell Warrior & Advocate

Bonus Interview: Keisha & April share their stories of living with sickle cell disease and how blood donations are vital.

Sponsored by Vitalant

The Art of Tea Curated for Memphians

A taste of the newest grand opening will have you sipping on the latest tea of the season.

Jazzet Little | CEO & Owner of Tru & Blu Art Teahouse

Dwight Little | Owner of Tru & Blu Art Teahouse

Hands-On Adventure Steering Kids Through Careers

Seeing the big wheels go by like fire trucks and garbage trucks and ambulances -- you know they’re off to work! But operating those incredible machines is not like your everyday car.

Daniel R. Weiss, ED.D | Head of School at Bornblum Jewish Community School

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

