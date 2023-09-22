Bluff City Life: Fri., 08 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Painting Experiences on Being Human
Each brush stroke yields a glimpse of life connecting with our humanity. Meet the artist in this upcoming art show!
David Mah | Painter
Memphis Muralists in Upcoming Gallery Show
Memphis is filled with living legends, like artist Lurlynn Franklin, the first black woman to win the Emmett O’Ryan Award presented by ArtsMemphis and Renasant Bank. Now she’s curated new shows you don’t want to miss by incredible artists.
Kiersten Williams | Painter & Muralist | IG: @kayenicole5
Toonky Berry | Muralist, Illustrator, & Designer | IG: @tookny_berry
Celebrating 20 Years of Creative Aging
Creative Aging is celebrating 20 years of creating engaging opportunities for our seniors -- a big work to put those that cared for us while we were young, are looked after in their latter years!
Mia Henley | Executive Director with Creative Aging
Living with Sickle Cell Disease
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month which is why Action News 5 and Vitalant have come together to make sure proper education is shared in the Mid-South!
Keisha Walker | Community Affairs Manager at Vitalant
April Rhine | Sickle Cell Warrior & Advocate
Bonus Interview: Keisha & April share their stories of living with sickle cell disease and how blood donations are vital.
Sponsored by Vitalant
The Art of Tea Curated for Memphians
A taste of the newest grand opening will have you sipping on the latest tea of the season.
Jazzet Little | CEO & Owner of Tru & Blu Art Teahouse
Dwight Little | Owner of Tru & Blu Art Teahouse
Hands-On Adventure Steering Kids Through Careers
Seeing the big wheels go by like fire trucks and garbage trucks and ambulances -- you know they’re off to work! But operating those incredible machines is not like your everyday car.
Daniel R. Weiss, ED.D | Head of School at Bornblum Jewish Community School
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.