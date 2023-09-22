Bluff City Life: Fri., 01 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Cooking Up Excitement For A Healthier 901

Join the city and give yourself a boost towards creating a healthier 901 under the sun!

Chris Beavers | Celebrity Chef & Executive Chef at Penny’s Nitty Gritty

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Reelin’ For Good Along The Mighty Mississippi

Grab your bait, Memphis’ largest fishing tournament is coming to the Mississippi River -- and it’s benefiting a good cause.

Eric Brown | Vice President & General Manager at Valero Memphis Refinery

Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, M.D | President & CEO at the United Way of The Mid-South

Touchdowns To Help The Hungry On Game Day

Go Tigers Go!! This week leads us into the University of Memphis football opener. So wear your U of M gear with pride and show up to the game to feed the human spirit at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium!

Todd Kucinski | General Manager at Tiger Sports Properties

Orion Free Concert Series At The Shell Kicks-Off

Free concerts in Overton Park are back! I’ve got the lineup, so you can bring in fall with good music.

Natalie Wilson | Executive Director at Overton Park Shell

Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Unleashing The Power Of Memphis’ Artists

We’re learning about a gem in our community that’s helping artists shine!

Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Sister Act In The Lohrey Theatre

These nuns are finding their true voices on the stage. I have a behind-the-scenes look into Theatre Memphis’ Sister Act.

Ann Marie Hall | Director of “Sister Act” - Theatre Memphis

Engaging Neighborhoods For A Stronger Memphis

The Southern Heritage Classic is taking over the 901 with events leading up to the monumental game and you can get a Taste of Memphis next week!

Joyce Cox | Neighborhood Engagement Manager at Memphis Housing & Community Development

Sherman Robinson | Neighborhood Coordinator at Memphis Housing & Community Development

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.