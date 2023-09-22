Bluff City Life: Fri., 01 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Cooking Up Excitement For A Healthier 901
Join the city and give yourself a boost towards creating a healthier 901 under the sun!
Chris Beavers | Celebrity Chef & Executive Chef at Penny’s Nitty Gritty
Reelin’ For Good Along The Mighty Mississippi
Grab your bait, Memphis’ largest fishing tournament is coming to the Mississippi River -- and it’s benefiting a good cause.
Eric Brown | Vice President & General Manager at Valero Memphis Refinery
Rev. Kenneth S. Robinson, M.D | President & CEO at the United Way of The Mid-South
Touchdowns To Help The Hungry On Game Day
Go Tigers Go!! This week leads us into the University of Memphis football opener. So wear your U of M gear with pride and show up to the game to feed the human spirit at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium!
Todd Kucinski | General Manager at Tiger Sports Properties
Orion Free Concert Series At The Shell Kicks-Off
Free concerts in Overton Park are back! I’ve got the lineup, so you can bring in fall with good music.
Natalie Wilson | Executive Director at Overton Park Shell
Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Unleashing The Power Of Memphis’ Artists
We’re learning about a gem in our community that’s helping artists shine!
Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Sister Act In The Lohrey Theatre
These nuns are finding their true voices on the stage. I have a behind-the-scenes look into Theatre Memphis’ Sister Act.
Ann Marie Hall | Director of “Sister Act” - Theatre Memphis
Engaging Neighborhoods For A Stronger Memphis
The Southern Heritage Classic is taking over the 901 with events leading up to the monumental game and you can get a Taste of Memphis next week!
Joyce Cox | Neighborhood Engagement Manager at Memphis Housing & Community Development
Sherman Robinson | Neighborhood Coordinator at Memphis Housing & Community Development
