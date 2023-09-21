Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Your First Alert to a warm pattern in place ahead of the start to fall

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall begins Saturday at 1:50 AM and above average temperatures will lead up to and start the season, but a cooler pattern will soon follow along with another chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with s Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Perez-Estrada
Man charged with attempted murder after 10+ hour standoff with MPD
Memphis police
Frayser business shut down as public nuisance
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 corrections deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Popeyes location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Memphis Police Department
Employee found glass ‘shot out’ at bank in Whitehaven

Latest News

Federal Court hearing for former officers charged
USCIS introduces 79 new citizens in naturalization ceremony
Trial date set for federal case involving 5 defendants involved in Tyre Nichols case
Trial date set for federal case involving 5 defendants involved in Tyre Nichols case
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 21, 2023