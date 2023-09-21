Your First Alert to a warm pattern in place ahead of the start to fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall begins Saturday at 1:50 AM and above average temperatures will lead up to and start the season, but a cooler pattern will soon follow along with another chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with s Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 80.

