Your First Alert to the potential for more rain in the coming days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some much needed rain finally fell over much of the Mid-South including Memphis and Shelby County and there’s a chance of more to come. A series of upper level disturbances will keep a slight chance of rain in the mix for the rest of the week followed by a greater chance this weekend that could linger into the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers mainly before midnight along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a Southeast wind and 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a light Southeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Fall begins Saturday morning at 1:50 AM and the first day of fall will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 80.

