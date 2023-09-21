Advertise with Us
Woman deposits fake check worth $220,000, commits forgery, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a woman they say deposited a fake check worth over $220,000.

On August 24, an investigator for Orion Federal Credit Union filed a report with the police department regarding a US treasury check that was deposited by Aliscia T. Jackson for $220,564.53.

The US treasury check was returned unpaid and was labeled fraudulent.

Orion Federal Credit Union provided surveillance video to authorities showing Jackson depositing the check at the bank.

Jackson was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for theft of property and forgery.

