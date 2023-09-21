USCIS introduces 79 new citizens in naturalization ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of people from across the globe were introduced as Americans by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Memphis on Thursday.

The naturalization ceremony came as the organization celebrated Constitution Week and Citizenship Day. A new citizen originally from the Philippines said the day will always be special for her and she encourages others looking to gain citizenship to stay determined.

“Just don’t give up,” Emerly Baker said. “Just have faith. And just have the courage to do it, and you can make it like me.”

The 79 new citizens come from the following countries:

Bolivia, Canada, China, Congo (Kinshasa), El Salvador, Ethiopia, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Jamaica, Jordan, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Venezuela, Vietnam and Yemen.

