Trial date set for federal case involving 5 defendants involved in Tyre Nichols case

By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday afternoon federal court judge Mark Norris set a May 6 court date for the five former police officers charged in the Tyre Nichols case.

All five defendants and their attorneys were present for the hearing.

Last week it was announced the former officers are facing a four-count indictment in federal court including excessive force, failure to intervene, conspiracy to witness tampering, and obstruction of Justice.

This case is moving quickly.

The exchange of evidence or the discovery process has already begun.

There were already two motions filed asking the five defendants to be allowed to speak to each other outside of the courtroom, currently, they are banned from doing that.

“From a defense standpoint,  I would like to see everyone be able to talk to each other. But the lawyers can talk to each other so I guess that’s the way it has to be done,” said defense attorney William Massey who representing Emmitt Martin.

Massey says the former officers are all friends and would like to speak to each other.

The attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department said they oppose any communication between the defendants.

If convicted  the defendants could face life in prison, and the death penalty has been taken off the table.

The next status hearing in this case will November 6th.

