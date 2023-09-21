Advertise with Us
Sunshine this afternoon with warm days ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a stray shower late. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will remain southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a stray shower possible. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky returns on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to 90 for the first official day of fall.

SUNDAY: A weak front will slowly move toward the Mid-South with clouds and shower chances, especially by Sunday evening. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the 60s to around 70. Isolated showers are possible through Monday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

