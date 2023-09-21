Rap fans left confused and disappointed after another concert postponement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amidst concert cancellations at the FedExForum, Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo’s Larger Than Life Tour may be getting smaller after Tuesday FedEx Forum announced his final homecoming concert has been ‘postponed’ and will not take place on Sept. 30.

The arena never said why or released a rescheduled date.

However, the same entertainment agency that promoted MoneyBagg Yo’s concert off his 23-city tour is the same agency that brought Lil’Baby’s concert to FedExForum on September 7th.

But Lil’ Baby’s concert was stopped due to a shooting inside the FedExForum.

Memphis police called the shooting ‘premeditated’ and ‘targeted.’

However, the incident may be impacting future concerts.

“You cannot penalize hip hop for what happened at one hip hop show and that’s what they’re gonna do,” said Michael Dockery, President of Telecast Incorporations Media Group.

Dockery, President of Telecast Incorporations Media group is putting on his yearly “Stomp the City” ICONIC Awards Show on October 1st to curb violence in Memphis.

He believes future hip-hop concerts may struggle for a few reasons including low ticket sales.

“You cannot overprice a show. And then, if a promoter is not used to Memphis, they’ll panic and cancel the show. Memphis people are not going to buy a ticket until it’s two weeks out,” said Dockery.

Dockery said to avoid cancellations shows invest in their audience safety.

“Future future wrap shows, they need to, even though the venue is providing security, they need to go beyond that to make the venue representative feel comfortable by adding more security,” said Dockery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.