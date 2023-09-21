Pedestrian struck, killed on Raleigh Lagrange Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being struck by a car at Raleigh Lagrange Road and Elmore Road in Northeast Memphis.

Memphis police were dispatched to the crash at 8:15 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

MPD says the driver responsible remained on the scene.

One man is detained.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

