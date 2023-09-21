Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Pedestrian struck, killed on Raleigh Lagrange Road

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being struck by a car at Raleigh Lagrange Road and Elmore Road in Northeast Memphis.

Memphis police were dispatched to the crash at 8:15 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

MPD says the driver responsible remained on the scene.

One man is detained.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who beat pregnant Jersey Mike’s employee after being denied free food while in ‘pool attire’
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
Lanes blocked on Summer Ave. due to barricade situation
Man arrested after shooting at police during 10+ hour standoff
Outdoors Inc.
2 businesses closing Midtown locations

Latest News

The scene at Perkins Terrace and Dee Road
2 critically injured after Colonial Acres shooting
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
MLGW addresses growing concerns about utility bills
Rap fans left confused and disappointed after another concert postponement