Memphis pilot flies around the world saving sight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis pilot is flying around the world saving sight.

Cyndhi Berwyn, is a volunteer pilot for Orbis International, the leading non-profit fighting against avoidable blindness.

Cyndhi joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to talk about how she got involved with the organization and why for her the mission is personal.

She also talk about what goes into flying a plane with a fully functioning eye surgery unit.

