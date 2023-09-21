Man dead following shooting in Westwood
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are investigating a shooting in Westwood.
The shooting happened on Dagan Drive near West Levi Road on Thursday at 8:19 a.m.
A man did not survive his injuries, and there is no suspect information at this time.
