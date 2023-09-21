Indictment released for corrections deputies charged in Gershun Freeman death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The indictment for nine corrections deputies charged in the death of Gershun Freeman has been released.

One of the nine names is redacted; the other eight corrections deputies are named:

Corrections deputies indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (Top L-R): Courtney Parham, Stevon Jones, Damien Cooper, Ebonee Davis (Bottom L-R): Lareko Elliott, Anthony Howell, Chelsey Duckett, Jeffrey Gibson (SCSO)

Stevon Jones: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Courtney Parham: second-degree murder and aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Damien Cooper: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Ebonee Davis: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Lareko Elliott: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Anthony Howell: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Chelsey Duckett: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

Jeffrey Gibson: aggravated assault in concert resulting in death

The ninth deputy has not yet been arrested.

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on October 5, 2022. According to an autopsy, Freeman suffered cardiac arrest while he was restrained. His manner of death has been classified as a homicide.

The 13-minute-long edited surveillance video, released in March by the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, begins by showing corrections officers handing out meals to inmates. Once his door opens, the video shows Freeman lunge at officers from his cell, and nearly a dozen officers trying to subdue him.

It shows Freeman wandering naked, bruised, and bloody across multiple floors of the jail while officers make attempts to take him back into custody.

The video shows when jailers were finally able to put Freeman in cuffs. At that point, he’s seen limp and unresponsive.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner says the indictments are politically motivated and that the video should not have been released.

“The way this case was being handled is political, and it’s only grown worse,” Bonner retorted, “[there was] a personal conflict due to [their] support of one of my political opponents.”

Bonner is referring to District Attorney Steve Mulroy, who has endorsed mayoral candidate Van Turner. DA Mulroy transferred the case over to Davidson County, whose district attorney released the video in March.

When asked to elaborate on Mulroy’s political agenda, Bonner said “Do your research.”

Mulroy says he recused himself and appointed the Davidson County DA to keep himself away from the case, which he says is not unusual.

You can read the full indictment below:

