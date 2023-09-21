‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show

Advertise with Us
‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum, denies cancelling Memphis show(Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Sep. 21, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Renowned rapper Moneybagg Yo took to his social media to deny the rumors that he was responsible for the cancellation of his Memphis show.

The rapper said the following:

