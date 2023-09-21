‘I did not cancel sh--’: Rapper Moneybagg Yo calls out FedExForum over cancelled Memphis show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Renowned rapper Moneybagg Yo took to his social media to deny the rumors that he was responsible for the cancellation of his Memphis show.

The rapper said the following:

I did not cancel sh** FedEx Forum canceled the show! I spent 300k in production and had MAJOR special guest out to help me put on for my city! Sh** broke my heart frfr that was the one show I was looking for to I love coming home. I tried everything in my power to assure them that none was gone happen! Unfortunately, At the moment we looking for another venue that’s large enough will keep you updated thanks for everybody’s support.

