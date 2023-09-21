Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert Forecast: summery warmth, mugginess Thursday; rain chances, at times, ahead

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
THURSDAY: A passing shower or two can’t be ruled out early, but most of the day looks to turn toward a mix of sun and clouds amid late summer warmth and mugginess. Expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 80s through the day. Clouds will tend to fill back in late – leading to a chance for a shower or two overnight into early Friday. Lows will bottom out in the middle to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Clouds become more dominant with a chance for a few showers, again, for the end of the work week across the Mid-South. Warmer 60s to near 70 to kick off the day will only get to the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon hours. We’ll turn partly cloudy overnight with a few showers lingering as lows bottom out in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Saturday looks to be mostly quiet, warm and muggy. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs well into the 80s. A shower or two could be possible late, but rain chances look to increase late Sunday into early next week as high pressure looks to slip point – allowing a front sluggishly move through the region, keeping rain chances in play through early week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

