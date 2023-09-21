Advertise with Us
Fall foods to support heart health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Autumnal equinox is September 23 marking the official start of the Fall season.

Leslie Ely, dietician with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the best fall food options are this time of year, how to prepare foods without a lot of added sugars and salts and what fall fruits and vegetables support heart health.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

