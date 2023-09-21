Advertise with Us
DASH CAM: Memphis driver targeted by shooters in Infiniti

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for several suspects who shot at a driver in Parkway Village on Monday.

The incident was captured on dash cam video.

Police say the victim was driving westbound on Winchester Road through Parkway Village when a silver two-door Infiniti joined the road from Clearbrook Street.

Dash cam footage shows the Infiniti switch lanes, stop directly in front of the victim, and two gunmen emerge from the car’s windows and fire at the driver.

Police say the victim’s car was struck, but he was not injured.

Images of the shooters and silver two-door Infiniti
Images of the shooters and silver two-door Infiniti(Memphis Police Department)

The Infiniti then made a U-turn and drove off eastbound on Winchester Road.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the Infiniti was occupied by at least three men.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

