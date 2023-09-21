Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 women wanted after attacking Jersey Mike’s employee, charged with assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has issued warrants for two women involved in an attack on an employee at Jersey Mike’s.

Briandria Pearson, 19, has a warrant issued charging her with assault.

A 17-year-old female, whose identity has not been disclosed, has also been charged with assault.

On Saturday, September 9, officers responded to the disturbance call at the sandwich shop’s Winchester Road location.

Upon arrival, officers learned that four women, all wearing swimsuits, entered the shop and caused a disturbance with a pregnant employee.

Pearson and the juvenile suspect are currently the only two warrants issued.

Action News 5 will keep you updated as more information is disclosed.

