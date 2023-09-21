2 critically injured after Colonial Acres shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Colonial Acres.

Memphis police were dispatched to the area of South Perkins Road and Dee Road at 9:10 p.m.

Two men were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from road rage.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

