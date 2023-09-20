Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Target shoplifter, accomplice caught after leading police on chase across state border

Collierville police say this Dodge pickup truck led officers on a chase through Mississippi and...
Collierville police say this Dodge pickup truck led officers on a chase through Mississippi and back after a shoplifting at Target.(Collierville Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman who stole items from a Target and her accomplice have been caught after leading police on a chase across the state border and back, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police say the chase began after a woman shoplifted from the store on New Byhalia Road at 2:21 p.m. Upon leaving, a witness attempted to stop the thief when a second suspect threatened the witness with an unseen gun, according to CPD.

The two suspects then drove off in a silver Dodge pickup truck.

A CPD officer patrolling the parking lot was flagged down by a witness, and officers soon found the truck in a private lot in the area of Poplar and Byhalia Road and attempted to block it in.

According to police, the truck’s driver then rammed a CPD vehicle, initiating a pursuit. Police say the chase went into Mississippi and came back into Collierville, where the driver finally stopped at Highway 72 and Harris Street.

Both suspects were taken into custody and the items from Target were recovered.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the suspects. It is unknown at this time whether or not they face any charges.

