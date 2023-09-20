Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office makes announcement at press conference at 201 Poplar

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 201 Poplar on September 20.

According to SCSO, the news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

The news conference will be held in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conference room, located on the 9th floor of 201 Poplar Avenue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Memphis Police Department is searching for these four women who reportedly attacked a...
MPD searches for women who beat pregnant Jersey Mike’s employee after being denied free food while in ‘pool attire’
FILE - A hotel room is shown. Guests at a Nashville hotel said they found themselves taking...
Friends take over Nashville hotel after employees leave front desk unattended for hours
2 suspects steal from Marshalls store, police say
2 suspects steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Marshalls, threaten security with gun, police say
Outdoors Inc.
2 businesses closing Midtown locations
Lanes blocked on Summer Ave. due to barricade situation
Man arrested after shooting at police during 10+ hour standoff

Latest News

Man beats victim to death, police say.
Man beats victim to death with hammer and stick, police say
SCSO makes announcement at 201 Poplar
Mockup for new Municipal Playground
New accessible playground announced for Germantown Municipal Park
Man beats victim to death with hammer and stick, police say