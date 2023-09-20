Shelby County Sheriff’s Office makes announcement at press conference at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 201 Poplar on September 20.

According to SCSO, the news conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

The news conference will be held in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conference room, located on the 9th floor of 201 Poplar Avenue.

