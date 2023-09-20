New UofM basketball tipoff event to be held at Fieldhouse for first time in 20 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis athletics department has announced a new preseason tipoff event, “Student Madness,” for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball programs. The celebration is set for Wednesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. inside Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

While exclusive to in-person students, a free live stream is scheduled to be available for the general public to tune in. Additional information will be provided by the university at a later date.

Students can claim their free tickets, while supplies last, at www.GoTigersGo.com/students.

Introducing 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @uofmemphis students, join us for Student Madness on October 4th and get the chance to see your @Memphis_MBB and @MemphisWBB teams before the season begins!



Geared towards bringing the buzz to campus, Student Madness will make its debut with new games, new entertainment and more. It will be the first time since 2002 that a Memphis Basketball tipoff event has been held inside the Fieldhouse.

“We are really looking forward to Student Madness,” University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “One of our priorities for this year is to engage with our student body in new and exciting ways, as we all know how much of a difference an energized student section can bring to our venues. We think this will be a unique way to bring a preseason basketball event to the heart of campus as we get ready for a great year of Memphis Basketball.”

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and participate in interactive contests with students.

Additionally, the 90-minute event will feature a 3-point and dunk contest, a skills competition, student giveaways and performances from the pep band, pom squad, cheer and other special guests.

There will also be a coaches shooting contest for a chance to win $5,000 for one lucky student.

Parking will be free in the Zach Curlin parking garage connected to the Fieldhouse, as space allows.

Additional spots will be available throughout campus. No outside food or beverage is allowed.

