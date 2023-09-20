Man shot in Binghampton
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot in Binghampton on Wednesday.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Pope Street around 2 a.m.
The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Officers say the suspect ran away from the scene wearing a black hoodie.
