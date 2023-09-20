Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man arrested after firing at police after more than 10-hour standoff

By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after a barricade situation that lasted all morning Wednesday.

Memphis police say they received a call about an armed party around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Summer Hills Apartments.

Police say a man was barricaded inside the apartment complex between Raleigh Lagrange Road and Trafalgar Road.

He was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m.

They say the suspect’s two roommates made the call adding he pointed a rifle at them.

The two roommates managed to get out of the apartment unharmed.

“One managed to run out. One was in the garage we have it happened,” said Officer Shawn Jones. “So he was able to run out. The other had to kind of scale here the wall to the other side to another apartment and we provided him with a ladder so he could come down to a point of safety.”

This standoff has affected multiple businesses along Summer Avenue.

Summer Avenue and Elmore Road remain blocked off, as well as the intersection of Summer Avenue and the Raleigh Lagrange area.

MPD safely evacuated everyone else living at this apartment complex.

Police say the suspect fired at least six different shots at police, but they have not returned fire.

One officer was taken to a nearby hospital from a possible ricocheted bullet.

