Man beats victim to death with hammer and stick, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say beat a person to death with a hammer and a stick.

On September 18, police responded to a call regarding a wounded person in the Leon Place area.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim in their home unresponsive.

The Memphis Fire Department arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

A medical examiner found evidence of blunt force trauma to the victim.

Officers spoke to a witness who informed them that Darrius Woods, the suspect, was beating the victim with a stick—causing damage to the back of the victim’s head, face, and hands.

According to the witness, Woods had become upset with the victim for smoking his crack cocaine.

Woods took a hammer and began to hit the victim as the victim begged for him to stop.

Investigators found a hammer and a broken stick on the scene.

Woods was identified as the person responsible and was taken into police custody.

Woods is now facing charges for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

